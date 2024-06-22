WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | vice president | 2024 elections | debate

Trump: I've Picked Running Mate, Will Be at Debate

By    |   Saturday, 22 June 2024 07:14 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump says he has chosen his vice presidential running mate and that the person will be in attendance at Thursday's debate with Democratic President Joe Biden.

Trump told a group of reporters in Philadelphia Saturday that he hasn't told anyone else who his choice is and that for now it's only inside his own mind.

In recent days three finalists have been reported: Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; GOP North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum; and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Trump did not say whether he would announce his pick at the debate.

The announcement comes as Trump seeks to galvanize support for his 2024 presidential campaign, following a tumultuous period marked by legal challenges and controversies. The choice of running mate is seen as a critical decision that could influence voter sentiment and the overall dynamics of the race.

Vance gained national attention with his bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" and has been a vocal supporter of Trump's policies. Burgum, known for his business acumen and leadership in North Dakota, represents a pragmatic approach to governance. Rubio, who ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican primaries, brings extensive political experience and a focus on foreign policy.

The backdrop of this decision is a deeply divided electorate, with the upcoming debate providing a platform for both Trump and Biden to outline their visions for the country. Trump's strategy of keeping his choice under wraps adds an element of suspense to the proceedings, as his eventual pick will likely play a pivotal role in his campaign's narrative moving forward.

Jack Gournell

Jack Gournell, a Newsmax general assignment writer and editor, covering news, politics, media, and culture. He has over 35 years of experience in journalism.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former President Donald Trump says he has chosen his vice presidential running mate and that the person will be in attendance at Thursday's debate with Democratic President Joe Biden.
donald trump, vice president, 2024 elections, debate
258
2024-14-22
Saturday, 22 June 2024 07:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved