Trump: I've Picked Running Mate, Will Be at Debate

Former President Donald Trump says he has chosen his vice presidential running mate and that the person will be in attendance at Thursday's debate with Democratic President Joe Biden.

Trump told a group of reporters in Philadelphia Saturday that he hasn't told anyone else who his choice is and that for now it's only inside his own mind.

In recent days three finalists have been reported: Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; GOP North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum; and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Trump did not say whether he would announce his pick at the debate.

The announcement comes as Trump seeks to galvanize support for his 2024 presidential campaign, following a tumultuous period marked by legal challenges and controversies. The choice of running mate is seen as a critical decision that could influence voter sentiment and the overall dynamics of the race.

Vance gained national attention with his bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" and has been a vocal supporter of Trump's policies. Burgum, known for his business acumen and leadership in North Dakota, represents a pragmatic approach to governance. Rubio, who ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican primaries, brings extensive political experience and a focus on foreign policy.

The backdrop of this decision is a deeply divided electorate, with the upcoming debate providing a platform for both Trump and Biden to outline their visions for the country. Trump's strategy of keeping his choice under wraps adds an element of suspense to the proceedings, as his eventual pick will likely play a pivotal role in his campaign's narrative moving forward.