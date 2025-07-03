Trump: USA Is the 'Hottest Country in the World'

President Donald Trump on Thursday declared the United States the world's "hottest" country after the House voted earlier in the morning by a vote of 219-213 to advance his tax cut and spending legislation.

"What a great night it was," he posted on his Truth Social page. "One of the most consequential Bills ever. The USA is the 'HOTTEST' Country in the World, by far!!!"

A final vote for passing the bill was expected at some point Thursday, which would give the measure, if passed, time to beat a July 4 deadline the president has sought.

However, early Thursday, after the vote to advance the bill, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., started a marathon speech, using the so-called "magic minutes" he has as a party leader to indefinitely take control of the House floor in a last-ditch play to delay Republicans from passing the bill in time to meet the deadline.

He posted on X shortly before 5 a.m. ET that he had just taken to the House floor to delay the bill from being passed before the deadline. He was still speaking as of 10:30 a.m. ET.