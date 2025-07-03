Hakeem Jeffries Uses 'Magic Minutes' to Delay Megabill Vote

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., used his "magic minutes" to indefinitely take control of the House floor early Thursday as a way of delaying Republicans from passing Donald Trump's "one, big, beautiful bill" before the president's self-imposed July 4 deadline.

Party leaders enjoy a procedural perk dubbed "magic minutes" that allow them to keep the floor indefinitely until they voluntarily yield.

The House voted 219-213 to advance Trump's tax-cut and spending legislation, with a final vote for passage expected later Thursday.

"Just took to the House Floor to speak in support of a country where everyone can afford to live the good life," Jeffries posted on X shortly before 5 a.m. ET. He was still speaking more than five hours later.

"And in strong opposition to Trump's One Big Ugly Bill that is devastating to everyday Americans. We will not be silenced."

While time limits constrain other members of the House, Jeffries took full advantage of the opportunity to speak out.

As of 7:30 a.m. ET, Jeffries continued to speak after going for 2½ hours.

During his speech, Jeffries appealed to Republicans by invoking the name of former Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who bucked his party to vote against repealing Obamacare, the Washington Examiner reported.

"All we need are four Republicans to join us in support of their constituents. Have John McCain-level courage, and stand up in defense of the healthcare of the American people," Jeffries said before slamming the bill for changing Medicaid benefits.