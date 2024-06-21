Trump: I Love The Ten Commandments

Former President Donald Trump expressed his support for the Ten Commandments being displayed in public schools in Louisiana.

Under the new Louisiana law, all public K-12 classrooms and state-funded universities will be required to display a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in "large, easily readable font" next year.

In a Friday post on Truth Social, Trump said he loves "the Ten Commandments in public schools, private schools, and many other places."

"Read it — how can we, as a nation, go wrong???" Trump said. "This may be, in fact, the first major step in the revival of religion, which is desperately needed, in our country. Bring back TTC [the Ten Commandments]."

Civil liberties groups have planned lawsuits to block the law signed by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry, saying it would unconstitutionally breach protections against government-imposed religion.

"I can't wait to be sued," Landry said after signing HB 71.

Similar bills requiring the Ten Commandments be displayed in classrooms have been proposed in other statehouses — including Texas, Oklahoma and Utah.

Jews and Christians regard the Ten Commandments as having been given by God to Moses, according to biblical accounts, on Mount Sinai.

Under the Louisiana law, state funds will not be used to implement the mandate. The posters would be paid for through donations.

The law also "authorizes" but does not require the display of other items in K-12 public schools, including: The Mayflower Compact, which was signed by religious pilgrims aboard the Mayflower in 1620 and is often referred to as America's "First Constitution;" the Declaration of Independence; and the Northwest Ordinance, which established a government in the Northwest Territory — in the present-day Midwest — and created a pathway for admitting new states to the union.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.