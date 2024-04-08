Prosecutor Gives Trump 682,000 Records in Classified Documents Case

Prosecutor Jack Smith has handed over more than 682,000 records to Donald Trump and his co-defendants in the classified documents case, according to court records, Newsweek reported Monday.

Smith has complained several times to Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, that the former president is using the request for documents to delay the trial until after the 2024 presidential election, because, if elected, Trump might be able to pardon himself or appoint a favorable attorney general who would drop the charges.

Under federal rules, Cannon designated the case as "complex," which permits her to extend the trial date. She issued the designation because of the difficulties in dealing with a large volume of highly sensitive classified documents in the case, and, as a result, the trial has been pushed from May until July or August, Newsweek reported.

In their latest filing, Trump's legal team are now requesting "countless" more records from Smith's office, including more legal arguments to obtain CCTV footage that is at the center of the case.

In the case, Trump, who denies any wrongdoing, is accused of illegally retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and obstructing efforts by federal officials to retrieve them.

Prosecutors say CCTV footage shows Walt Nauta, Trump's former personal assistant, and Carlos De Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker, moving boxes of sensitive materials around Mar-a-Lago to prevent federal agents from finding them. The two are also accused of conspiring to delete security footage that had been sought under a subpoena.