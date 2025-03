A federal judge on Monday ordered U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to temporarily restore grant funding for teacher preparation programs in eight Democrat-led states that it nixed as part of Republicans' efforts to eradicate diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives from the government.

U.S. District Judge Myong Joun in Boston issued a temporary restraining order at the behest of eight Democratic state attorneys general who challenged the U.S. Department of Education's decision to terminate grants awarded through two federal programs designed to support training teachers.