Tags: donald trump | joe biden | jewish | voters | weapons | israel | war

Trump: Pro-Biden Jewish Americans 'Should Be Ashamed'

By    |   Thursday, 09 May 2024 01:07 PM EDT

Jewish Americans who support President Joe Biden should be "ashamed of themselves" because he has "abandoned Israel," according to presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Thursday.

"What Biden is doing with respect to Israel is disgraceful," Trump said before entering the court Thursday, denouncing Biden from withholding weapons from Israel amid its effort to return hostages in remarks that aired live on Newsmax. "If any Jewish person voted for Joe Biden, they should be ashamed of themselves. He's totally abandoned Israel and nobody can believe it."

Biden "feels good about it because he did it as a political decision," Trump added. "You have to do the right decision, not the political decision. But he did a very bad thing."

Earlier Thursday morning, Trump attacked Biden through a post on social media, accusing him of "taking the side of these terrorists" with his threat to withhold weapons from Israel.

The United States will continue to supply Iron Dome rocket interceptors and other defensive arms, but when it comes to Rafah, where more than 1 million have taken shelter from the war in Gaza, "we're not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells used," Biden told CNN on Wednesday.

Trump also spoke out against anti-Israel protests that are still going on nationwide on college campuses.

"The problem is from the left," Trump said. "It's not from the right. Big problem from the left. It's from within, from within our country. That's a bigger, in my opinion, a bigger danger than China or Russia. You have it from the outside, and you have it from within. From within is a bigger danger to our country, and it's from it from the left, not from the right."

In other pre-trial comments, Trump told reporters a "major motion" has been filed in the state's appellate decision concerning Judge Juan Merchan's gag order prohibiting him from comments concerning witnesses, jurors, and others close to the trial.

"We're essentially not allowed to talk to you about anything meaningful that's going on in the case and many good things that are going on with the case," Trump said. "The top legal scholars in the country think this is a 'Frankenstein case.' They took a dead misdemeanor, they attached it to a dead alleged federal felony, [and brought it] back into life."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Thursday, 09 May 2024 01:07 PM
