Trump: US 'Not Joke Anymore' as Midterm Push Begins in Iowa

President Donald Trump reinforced his administration's success in addressing the cost of living ahead of the midterms, telling a packed crowd in Iowa that "we're not a joke anymore" because the United States has "a president who puts America first."

"I'm here because I love Iowa, but I'm here because we're starting the campaign to win the midterms. We've got to win the midterms. That means Senate and it means House," Trump said during a rally at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa, which aired live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

Trump addressed how the party in power usually fares poorly during midterm elections.

"The worst thing about the midterms is the fact that no matter what happens, the people that win the presidency – even if you're a good president; I think we had the best first year of any president ever – it's like in the last 50 years, [the party in power] won it twice.

"Can you believe it? If something happens, there's a screw turns with the voters. So even if it's a Democrat or a Republican, whoever wins the presidency has a hard time with the midterms.

"If we lose the midterms, you'll lose so many of the things that we're talking about, so many of the assets that we're talking about, so many of the tax cuts that we're talking about, and it would lead to very bad things. ...

"We're going to really work hard on winning the midterms. We have great candidates, again, Senate and House, and we have candidates that rule with common sense, not this craziness."

After the first year of his second term, he said, "our economy is booming."

"Incomes are rising, investment is soaring, inflation has been defeated," Trump said.

"Our border is closed, totally closed. And America is respected all over the world like they've never been respected. One year. I thought it would take us two years.

"Under my leadership, economic growth is exploding to numbers unheard of. They've never had them before in recent times. And now we're just getting started."

Trump dismissed Democrat talking points about an affordability crisis, saying he inherited "a mess" from the Biden administration and highlighting gains made over the past year.

"As we bring trillions of dollars pouring into our country from overseas, we're also making America affordable again, a problem caused totally by the crooked Joe Biden administration," Trump said.

"[Democrats] caused the problem. You know, it's a word that they came up with, affordability. Every time you hear the word remember, they're the ones that caused the problem.

"And first time you heard about it was like a few months ago. This election is all about affordability.

"Well, they're the ones that caused the problem, but nobody knows that. You know, people forget. So, they say affordability. Let's vote for the Democrats. It's no affordability.

"They caused tremendous price increases. It was caused by the worst inflation we've ever had. And they come up with this word affordability.

"And I saw it, although you're not hearing it so much anymore. You know why? Because the prices are coming down so much. They don't want it to be an election based on lower prices."

Protesters attempted to interrupt Trump's speech but were drowned out by chants of "USA! USA! USA!"

"You do know they're paid agitators, right?" Trump said. "Do you ever see their signs? You know, we used to have protests, and you'd have guys making a sign in a basement.

"These are all paid agitators. That's all they are. They get paid to go, and they don't even know...

"When they interview them, 'Why are you here? I don't know.' They have no idea. They're paid insurrectionists. In some cases, they're sickos."

