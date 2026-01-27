WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | midterms | rallies | campaigns

Trump Planning Cross-Country Midterm Rallies

By    |   Tuesday, 27 January 2026 06:11 PM EST

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is preparing for a nationwide push of campaign rallies as the midterm elections approach.

Trump made the comments to supporters after landing in Iowa.

"I'm going around, and I'm going around because, hopefully, we win the midterms," Trump said. "And it's very scary because, like, it's two out of 50 years, or something like that ... when a president gets elected, out of I think 50 years, they've had two that won. I don't understand it."

He added, "With that being said, the polls look very good. Everything looks very good."

Trump is in Iowa as part of the White House's midterm-year focus on affordability, a strategy that calls for him to travel outside Washington once a week to highlight the economic pressures facing everyday Americans.

The midterms will be all about affordability, one pollster told Newsmax last week.

"It is by far and away the number one issue – nothing else is even close, not crime, not immigration, and not even healthcare – affordability is the issue," pollster John Zogby said.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles last month previewed Trump's plans for presidential-style rallies ahead of the midterms.

"[H]e's going to campaign like it's 2024 again for all these people that he helps. He doesn't help everybody, but for those he does, he's a difference-maker, and he's certainly a turnout machine," Wiles said.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
