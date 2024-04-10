Trump Calls on House Republicans to 'Kill FISA'

Former President Donald Trump is urging House Republicans to "kill FISA" ahead of discussions to reauthorize a section of the law that allows warrantless spying.

"KILL FISA, IT WAS ILLEGALLY USED AGAINST ME, AND MANY OTHERS. THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN!!! DJT," the presumptive GOP presidential nominee posted on Truth Social early Wednesday.

Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Section 702 allows foreign warrantless searches and will expire on April 19, The Hill reported.

Trump's objection concerned a part of the FISA statute that allows domestic surveillance, but only after law enforcement officials secure a warrant.

The FBI, during Trump's first presidential campaign, used the domestic provisions to secure a warrant to spy on campaign aide Carter Page. Later, the agency's application was determined to have omitted key information.

House Intelligence Chair Mike Turner, R-Ohio, says the law has been abused for both types of surveillance, adding his committee is working on a reform package for the programs.

The proposed Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act, if passed, will prohibit political opposition research or media reports from being used to secure warrants to spy on U.S. citizens, such as was done in the Page warrant.

The legislation also requires that congressional leaders are notified for surveillance related to politicians, but most of the legislation is geared toward Section 702, and how information gathered while surveilling foreign targets can be used against U.S. citizens.

The reform legislation will also cut the number of FBI agents who can use the 702 database to review information gathered about U.S. citizens from around 10,000 down to 550.