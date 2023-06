Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin decried former President Donald Trump's federal case Friday morning, calling it selective prosecution that ushered in a "sad day" for the nation.

He made his points in a post on Twitter: "These charges are unprecedented and it’s a sad day for our country, especially in light of what clearly appears to be a two-tiered justice system where some are selectively prosecuted, and others are not.

"Parents in Virginia know firsthand what it’s like to be targeted by politically motivated actions. Regardless of your party, this undermines faith in our judicial system at exactly the time when we should be working to restore that trust."