250th Birthday Quarters Scrapped; Trump $1 Coin Stays

The U.S. Mint is proposing a new $1 commemorative coin with President Donald Trump's image to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

An online Mint-focused proposal circulating says newly drawn Trump portraits appear on the obverse of a planned 2026 dollar coin, while previously drafted "America 250" quarter designs tied to abolition, women's suffrage, and civil rights have been set aside in favor of more traditional themes.

The shift aligns with a broader redesign effort for 2026, when U.S. coins will carry dual dates recognizing the nation's founding and the semiquincentennial.

The Mint has unveiled several 2026 designs emphasizing classical depictions of American history — founding documents and the Revolutionary War — after abandoning concepts developed during the Biden administration that highlighted later social milestones.

Five quarters are planned for 2026 depicting the Mayflower Compact, Revolutionary War, Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, and Gettysburg Address.

Treasurer Brandon Beach has said a Trump-themed dollar is under consideration, and multiple outlets have described a draft showing Trump's profile on the front and an image of him raising his fist after the 2024 assassination attempt on the reverse, paired with the words "FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT."

The push faces a legal and political hurdle: Federal law generally bars coins bearing the image of a living current or former president.

Supporters argue there may be flexibility tied to special semiquincentennial authorities, while critics warn it would break modern norms and invite partisan one-upmanship on the nation's money.

For conservatives, the larger story is the return to founding-era imagery as America marks 250 years of independence, spotlighting the nation's core documents and sacrifices rather than what they view as the left's grievance-centered framing of U.S. history.

Also, the Mint in 2026 will be updating well-known American coinage, such as the circulating dime, whose design has not changed in 80 years.

Although no longer a circulating coin as of 2025, the collectible penny can be purchased in annual sets and will feature a "1776 ~ 2026" dual date.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.