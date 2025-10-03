Treasury Department Weighs Release of Trump $1 Coin

The Treasury Department is weighing plans to issue a $1 coin featuring President Donald Trump as part of the country's 250th anniversary celebration next year.

"Despite the radical left's forced shutdown of our government, the facts are clear: Under the historic leadership of President Donald J. Trump, our nation is entering its 250th anniversary stronger, more prosperous, and better than ever before," a Treasury spokesperson said in a statement, Politico reported Friday.

The spokesperson added: "While a final $1 coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States' semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles."

The draft design, overseen by U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach and posted by conservative communicator Steve Guest on X, shows Trump's profile on the front of the coin.

The reverse side reflects the famous photograph taken after the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, depicting Trump raising a clenched fist while standing in front of a flag. The words "fight, fight, fight" would also be engraved on that side.

Newsmax has reached out to the Treasury Department for confirmation of the design.

Beach, who supervises the U.S. Mint, appeared to confirm the plan Friday in a post on X, writing that it was not "fake news" and that the administration would provide "more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over."

The coins were authorized by Congress in bipartisan legislation passed in 2020 and signed into law by Trump in his first term.

Under the law, the Treasury secretary is directed to issue $1 coins during the 2026 calendar year with designs "emblematic of the United States semiquincentennial."