WSJ: DOJ Questions Former UnitedHealth Employees Over Medicare Billing Practices

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 07:24 AM EDT

Investigators from the U.S. Department of Justice are questioning former employees of UnitedHealth Group over how the company deployed doctors and nurses to gather diagnoses that bolstered its Medicare payments, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the healthcare conglomerate fell 1.1% in premarket trading.

Former employees are being questioned as part of an ongoing criminal probe into UnitedHealth for potential Medicare fraud, which The Wall Street Journal first reported in May.

According to Wednesday's report, employees had been questioned by prosecutors working for the healthcare-fraud unit in recent weeks.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General also participated in some of the interviews, the report added.

UnitedHealth and the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


