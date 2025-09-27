DOJ: 3 Women Indicted in Doxing of ICE Agent

Three women have been indicted by a federal grand jury in California on accusations that they doxed an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent after following him home last month, according to the Justice Department.

Cynthia Raygoza, 37, of Riverside, Californina; Ashleigh Brown, 38, of Aurora, Colorado; and Sandra Carmona Samane, 25, of Panorama City, California, face charges of conspiracy and of publicly disclosing the personal information of a federal agent, The Hill reported.

Prosecutors said the suspects allegedly followed the agent from the Los Angeles Civic Center district to his home on Aug. 28, while livestreaming their pursuit on Instagram and broadcasting directions to the agent's residence.

They also shouted to bystanders in the neighborhood that "your neighbor is ICE," "la migra lives here," and "ICE lives on your street and you should know," according to federal officials.

"Our brave federal agents put their lives on the line every day to keep our nation safe," Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli said in a statement.

"The conduct of these defendants is deeply offensive to law enforcement officers and their families. If you threaten, dox, or harm in any manner one of our agents or employees, you will face prosecution and prison time."

Samane and Brown were arrested on federal criminal complaints, with Brown remaining in custody without bond and Samane being released on $5,000 bond. Authorities said the search for Raygoza is ongoing.

If convicted, the defendants face up to five years in prison on each count.

The case comes as ICE operations nationwide continue to draw criticism from activists and Democrat lawmakers.

President Donald Trump's administration in recent weeks has vowed to crack down on those who obstruct or attack federal immigration agents.

Late Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Justice Department will deploy federal personnel to ICE facilities and wherever officers come "under siege."