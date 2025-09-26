WATCH TV LIVE

Bondi Orders Deployment of DOJ Agents to ICE Facilities

Friday, 26 September 2025 09:27 PM EDT

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday announced the deployment of Justice Department agents to federal immigration facilities across the United States.

The deployment follows a shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas, Texas. The shooting left one detainee dead.

"I am also instructing the Joint Terrorism Task Forces across the country to disrupt and investigate all entities and individuals engaged in acts of domestic terrorism, including the repeated acts of violence and obstruction against federal agents," Bondi wrote on X.

