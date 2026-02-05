Harmeet Dhillon: 40 People Participated in Church Takeover

As many as 40 people were involved in the anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement "attack" on a Minnesota church, according to Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Justice Department.

Dhillon made the comments in an interview with journalist Catherine Herridge on her "Straight to the Point" podcast, describing what the assistant attorney general called an "invasion" by anti-ICE agitators at Cities Church in St. Paul.

"There are nine people who've been arrested pursuant to the indictment," Dhillon said. "I believe the total number of people involved in this, based on what we see on the videos that were streamed by the participants themselves, is probably closer to 40 people."

Herridge, in a post on X, said Dhillon has not ruled out additional charges as investigators continue reviewing footage and evidence.

The incident took place Jan. 18, when protesters disrupted a worship service at the church, where an ICE official reportedly serves as a pastor.

The confrontation has drawn national attention after former CNN anchor Don Lemon was charged with federal civil rights crimes in connection with the protest.

Lemon was arrested last week in Los Angeles, where he had been covering the Grammy Awards, said his attorney, Abbe Lowell, who called the arrest an "unprecedented attack on the First Amendment."

Dhillon pushed back on claims that journalism provides immunity, noting that "the MIC and the camera are not a license to break the law."

She said some defendants appeared to be using journalist status "as a shield" while participating in a coordinated disruption.

The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division is treating the case as a serious violation of worshippers' constitutional rights.

Dhillon emphasized that the government's focus is not on one celebrity defendant but on protecting religious liberty.

"This isn't the Don Lemon case," she said. "This is the invasion of the Cities Church in St. Paul."

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi also weighed in on X, warning that Americans have the right to worship freely and safely and that federal authorities will pursue those who interfere.

The arrests and possible future indictments underscore the Trump administration's broader crackdown on politically motivated disruptions and intimidation tactics, particularly those targeting churches and faith communities.

Dhillon said the evidence being reviewed includes livestreamed video, and she indicated more arrests remain possible as federal investigators identify additional participants.