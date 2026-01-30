Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Arrested

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon and three other people have been arrested In connection with an anti-immigration enforcement protest that disrupted a service at a Minnesota church and increased tensions between residents and federal officials.

Lemon was arrested early Friday by federal agents in Los Angeles, where he had been covering the Grammy Awards, his attorney Abbe Lowell said.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi later announced on X that the arrest of Lemon, as well as fellow protesters Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, were arrested "at my direction."

Fort, a local independent journalist, livestreamed the moments before her arrest Friday on Facebook Live, saying “agents are at my door right now” with an arrest warrant and a grand jury indictment.

Crews is a leader of Black Lives Matter Minnesota who has led many protests and actions for racial justice, particularly following George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis in 2020.

Details on Lundy were not immediately available.

Lowell called Lemon's arrest an "unprecedented attack on the First Amendment."

"Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards," Lowell said in a statement. "Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done."

Lemon, who was fired from CNN in 2023, has said he has no affiliation to the organization that went into the church and that he was there as a journalist chronicling protesters.

The arrest came after a magistrate judge last week rejected prosecutors’ initial bid to charge Lemon.

Charges include conspiring to deprive rights and interfering with someone’s religious freedom in a house of worship.

Lemon on Jan. 18 livestreamed a demonstration that interrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota, to protested President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in the area.

Lemon said he was at the demonstration as a journalist. He said he was tipped off ahead of time but did not know the activists would disrupt the service.

He can be seen arguing with a parishioner about immigration enforcement. Trump administration officials quickly condemned the demonstration and accused protesters of intimidating Christian worshippers.

Lemon was expected to have an initial court hearing later Friday.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.