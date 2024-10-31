Dodgers' World Series Win Sparks Looting, Violence in LA

Celebrations turned chaotic in Los Angeles after the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series Wednesday night, with multiple arrests and incidents of looting and vandalism reported across the city, the New York Post reported.

Crowds gathered in various areas, including East Los Angeles, downtown, and near Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park, to celebrate the team's win.

Around 12:30 a.m. local time, a large, "hostile crowd" set a Los Angeles Metropolitan Transit Authority bus on fire near Echo Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Metro officials confirmed the driver and five passengers evacuated safely before the bus was set on fire and destroyed.

Looters targeted a Nike store in downtown Los Angeles, prompting police to arrest at least six people for burglary while making additional arrests for vandalism and failure to disperse.

At one point, the LAPD went into tactical alert, deploying officers in riot gear and on horseback to manage crowds and prevent further violence. Some in the crowds threw rocks, bottles, and fireworks.

Aerial footage caught people in Dodgers gear taking over intersections.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Thursday, "LAPD is currently on tactical alert and has activated a strategic plan to protect communities and businesses, which includes proactive deployment and a coordinated strategy with regional partners to ensure that all Angelenos are able to celebrate safely."

The Dodgers beat the Yankees 7-6 in the Bronx. A victory celebration is scheduled for Friday with a ticketed event at Dodger Stadium and a parade in downtown Los Angeles.