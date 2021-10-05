×
DNC Orders Its Workers to Get Vaccinated

nurse readies needle with vaccine
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 05 October 2021 12:35 PM

Unvaccinated workers for the Democratic National Committee have been informed they could "face termination," Politico is reporting.

The message to workers came in an internal email obtained by the outlet. Politico noted the workers could face dismissal if they do not have a legally recognized exemption.

"This is part of the president’s national strategy and is a critical tool to combat COVID-19 and save lives in the months ahead," read the email from the DNC’s chief operations officer, Monica Guardiola.

The policy will kick in when those employed by the DNC headquarters return for in-person work, which begins in October and continues into November.

The DNC said that all employees would be required to return to in-person work by Jan. 3, 2022.

Officials at the DNC did not immediately respond to Politico’s request for comment.

Politico noted that last month, a series of vaccine mandates were announced by the administration. Those mandates centered on the federal government, associated contractors, and workplaces with more than 100 workers.

Southwest Airlines said Monday its 56,000 workers must have COVID-19 vaccinations by Dec. 8, according to CNBC.

Southwest and other major airlines are federal contractors since they fly government employees and cargo.

"Southwest Airlines is a federal contractor and we have no viable choice but to comply with the U.S. government mandate for employees to be vaccinated, and — like other airlines — we’re taking steps to comply," Gary Kelly, CEO of the Dallas-based airline, told his staff members on Monday.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 05 October 2021 12:35 PM
