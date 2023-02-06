Disney Cuts 'Simpsons' Episode for Mentioning 'Forced Labor' in China

Disney's latest move in Hong Kong has sparked concern over freedom of speech and the entertainment giant's relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

As reported by the Financial Times and confirmed by Axios, Disney has removed an episode of "The Simpsons" from its streaming platform in Hong Kong that mentions "forced labor camps" in China.

The episode, "One Angry Lisa," features character Marge Simpson at an exercise class with the Great Wall of China on the screen, as her instructor says: "Behold the wonders of China. Bitcoin mines, forced labor camps where children make smartphones."

A source familiar with the matter said airing the episode would have put Disney at odds with the national security law passed by Chinese officials in 2020, which curbs basic freedoms, particularly speech. Nonetheless, Disney's relationship with the CCP appears to be improving as China has allowed more Disney productions in.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and other countries have accused Beijing of genocide against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities who are held in forced labor camps in China's Xinjiang region. Last year, the United Nations reported it found "serious human rights violations" there; a claim which Beijing denies.

Disney has a long history of bowing to China's censorship demands. In 2021, the company dropped an episode of "The Simpsons" that featured a joke about Tiananmen Square, and was criticized for filming its live action remake of "Mulan" in Xinjiang, where Muslim Uyghurs are being persecuted.

As tensions between China and the U.S. continue to build, it remains to be seen how Disney will navigate its relationship with the CCP.