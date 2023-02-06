Disney Criticized for 'Woke' Reboot of Popular Show

Months after Disney jumped into politics by criticizing Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act, the company is getting slammed once more by conservatives for inserting race into its latest children's show reboot.

Education expert Christopher F. Rufo, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, called attention to a clip of the Disney+ show "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" that argues the U.S. "was built on slavery, which means slaves built this country."

"The descendants of slaves continue to build it, slaves built this country, and we, the descendants of slaves in America, have earned reparations for their suffering and continue to earn reparations every moment we spend submerged in a systemic prejudice, racism, and white supremacy that America was founded with and still has not atoned for," children in the show stated.

"We made your families rich," it continued. "From the southern plantation heirs to the northern bankers to the New England ship owners, the Founding Fathers, former presidents, current senators, the Illuminati, the New World Order."

Rufo shot back at the clip on Twitter, stating "this Disney clip is pure critical race theory, including the insane conspiracy theory that [former President Abraham] Lincoln did not free the slaves."

"This is nothing short of woke propaganda," one Twitter user wrote.

Critical race theory is defined by the Encyclopedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

Rufo later shared a clip of the show's executive producer, Latoya Raveneau, confirming she intends to implement a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" that regularly adds "queerness" to children's programming.

"I don't have to be afraid to have these two characters kiss," Raveneau said in reference to a gay kissing scene on the show. "I was just, wherever I could, just basically adding queerness . . . no one would stop me, and no one was trying to stop me."