Biden Scheduled to Meet With Sens. Grassley, Durbin Over SCOTUS Pick

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with a pair of veteran lawmakers to consult on the Supreme Court vacancy following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, The Hill reported.

Sens. Durbin, D-Ill., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, both sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which oversees the Supreme Court confirmation process.

Biden last week affirmed his pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the court, saying it was "long overdue."

"I've made no decision except the one person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience, and integrity," Biden said as Breyer stood by. "And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court. It's long overdue."

He is hoping to get some insight on candidates from Durbin and Grassley, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at Monday's daily briefing.

"Chairman Durbin has worked on seven Supreme Court confirmation processes," she said, announcing the meeting. "The president has also worked for many years with Sen. Grassley and respects his knowledge and views."

He is also expected to solicit input from senators on both sides of the aisle as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and legal scholars.

"The president is working hard to choose from a wealth of deeply qualified candidates who bring to bear the strongest records, credentials, and abilities that someone could have for this role," Psaki said, noting Biden has been reviewing "a number of potential candidates" and the list is "bigger than a few."