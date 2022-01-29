States Lining Up Abortion Laws Before Supreme Court Ruling

Lawmakers in at least 29 Republican-led states have filed some form of antiabortion legislation in their 2022 legislative session in anticipation of the Supreme Court's ruling regarding Roe v. Wade, according to The Washington Post.

In contrast, those efforts have inspired lawmakers from 17 Democrat-led states to file bills to protect abortion access.

States are "building the framework they want to see," according to Catherine Glenn Foster, president of Americans United for Life, an antiabortion organization.

The push among Republican lawmakers comes from the decades-long parameters established in Roe "which declared laws unconstitutional if they impose an 'undue burden' on someone seeking an abortion before their fetus is viable outside of the womb," the Post reported.

"The anti-choice movement won't need a workaround once Roe falls, but for now [antiabortion states are] using these creative and highly troubling tactics to get their agenda through."

For now, it is unclear if the Supreme Court will vote to overturn Roe, but according to the Post, the justices are expected to meet somewhere in "the middle."