DHS Flags $279M Gap in WashPost Coverage of 'Air-ICE' Jets

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday accused The Washington Post of a glaring omission in its coverage of the Trump administration's new deportation jet fleet.

DHS said that the purchase is projected to save taxpayers millions, a claim officials argued is central to understanding the policy's cost and scope.

DHS confirmed Wednesday that its initiative to purchase and operate a dedicated fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft for Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation flights is projected to save U.S. taxpayers $279 million.

Assistant DHS Director Tricia McLaughlin responded to a social media post about the Post article by saying the newspaper "forgot to include" the cost savings in its reporting.

McLaughlin wrote on X, Wednesday: "*Somehow* the @washingtonpost forgot to include anywhere in their story that this new initiative will save the US taxpayer $279 MILLION. I guess they didn't want the public to know?

"These planes will allow ICE to operate more effectively, including by using more efficient flight patterns."

McLaughlin also said that "President [Donald] Trump and @Sec_Noem are committed to quickly and efficiently getting criminal illegal aliens OUT of our country."

The Washington Post reported that the Department of Homeland Security signed a nearly $140 million contract to acquire six Boeing 737 aircraft to build its own deportation fleet, ending reliance on charter contracts for some repatriation flights.

The administration's broader immigration enforcement agenda has been backed by a substantial $170 billion congressional funding increase, which included support for enhanced border security, expanded detention space, and other enforcement measures.

Officials have maintained that the shift to a government-owned fleet aims to reduce long-term costs compared with chartering outside carriers.

The new jet fleet is part of that broader effort to modernize enforcement logistics and reduce reliance on external service providers.

DHS officials have generally said that owning aircraft rather than leasing them will enable more predictable scheduling, better cost control, and greater internal oversight.