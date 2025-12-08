DHS to Illegals: 'You're Going Ho, Ho, Home' for Christmas

The Department of Homeland Security's social media team has embraced the holiday season by unveiling a series of memes highlighting the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

A post on DHS' X account Friday carried the caption "You're going ho ho home," alongside altered photos of masked federal law enforcement agents wearing Santa hats and Christmas lights, as well as vehicles and a police shield decorated with holiday lights.

DHS followed up by replying to the post with a GIF of President Donald Trump wearing a Santa hat while guiding Santa's sleigh full of gifts.

Another post Monday, captioned "Check out Santa's naughty list," showed a cutout of a person wearing a Santa hat looking at a computer screen while mug shots of criminal illegal immigrants — those DHS describes as the "worst of the worst" — scroll in the background.

"DHS will continue using every tool at its disposal to keep the American people informed as our agents work to Make America Safe Again," said Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary for public affairs, according to Axios.

The White House did not provide further comment.

On Dec. 1, DHS boasted about what it called "the best Cyber Monday deal of the season" for illegal immigrants who leave the U.S. voluntarily: a free flight and $1,000.

DHS also posted on Nov. 24: "Merry Christmas. Help report and deport illegal aliens: 1-866-DHS-2-ICE."

This is not DHS' first foray into comedic messaging regarding the administration's enforcement efforts. In June, it posted a video on Instagram that read: "Cartel party next door? Let us know. We'll bring ICE."

The video showed a party followed by federal officers making arrests, set to Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby."

In the caption, DHS wrote: "We're bringing ICE to the party. At a nightclub run by the cartel in Charleston, SC @icegov arrested 72 criminal illegal aliens and seized narcotics and firearms. Report suspicious criminal activity to 866-DHS-2-ICE."

For Valentine's Day, the White House posted a meme of the heads of Trump and Tom Homan, his point man for mass deportations and border security, floating on a pink, heart-themed background. The meme read, "Roses are red, violets are blue, come here illegally, and we'll deport you."