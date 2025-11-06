More Than 35K Apply for DHS Legal Immigration Jobs

Tens of thousands of Americans have applied for jobs at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, more than five weeks after the agency launched its "Homeland Defender" recruiting campaign.

USCIS, which manages lawful immigration to the U.S. and focuses on processing applications and petitions for people seeking immigration benefits, said Thursday in a news release that it has received more than 35,000 applications since the campaign began Sept. 30.

"The Homeland Defender campaign has already been a tremendous success and has resonated with the American people," USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said in the release. "I'm pleased to announce that in addition to seeing a historic number of applications, we are starting to bring on applicants at a rapid pace.

"USCIS is not wasting time. We are committed to implementing President [Donald] Trump's priorities. These candidates are not just applying for a job — they are applying to guard our values and defend our homeland. I look forward to onboarding many more Homeland Defenders in the coming weeks."

The agency said it has cut bureaucratic red tape to hire "fiercely dedicated, America-first patriots to serve on the frontlines and hold the line against terrorists, criminal aliens, and bad actors intent on infiltrating our nation."

The positions include interviewing applicants, reviewing immigration petitions, and identifying criminal or ineligible noncitizens.

Although not a law enforcement agency like Immigration and Customs Enforcement, USCIS — which oversees the nation's legal immigration system — is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

USCIS said it has made "hundreds of job offers" to applicants such as former law enforcement personnel and veterans "who have experience serving and protecting their communities and our homeland."

Those hired through the campaign could be eligible for signing bonuses of up to $50,000, student loan repayment, flexible duty locations and remote work options. The agency also said there is an expedited hiring process for entry-level positions that do not require a college degree.

"These opportunities aim to attract talented individuals quickly while providing competitive benefits," USCIS said.

In July, DHS launched a separate nationwide recruiting campaign aimed at hiring individuals to join Immigration and Customs Enforcement as federal law enforcement agents. The initiative, called "Defend the Homeland," sought to bring in applicants to "remove the worst-of-the-worst criminal illegal aliens from America's streets."

Like the USCIS initiative, DHS was offering a maximum $50,000 signing bonus, student loan repayment and forgiveness options, 25% Law Enforcement Availability Pay to compensate for unscheduled overtime duty, Administratively Uncontrollable Overtime for Enforcement and Removal Operations deportation officers, and enhanced retirement benefits.

"Your country is calling you to serve at ICE," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a news release. "In the wake of the Biden administration's failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst-of-the-worst criminals out of our country.

"This is a defining moment in our nation's history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland."