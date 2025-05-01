DHS Releases 2nd Protective Order Against Abrego Garcia

The Department of Homeland Security released a second protective order filed by the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, in which she claimed he could kill her and no one "could do anything to him."

On Wednesday, DHS released the domestic abuse filing by Jennifer Vasquez in August 2020, preceding the May 2021 protective filing that was unearthed first and released two weeks ago.

In the newly released filing, Vasquez wrote that Abrego Garcia "kicked her, slapped her, shoved her, mentally abused her kids, locking them in their bedroom while they cried, and detained Vasquez against her will" over several different occasions.

Further, she wrote, "I also have a [recording] that [he] told my ex-mother-in-law that even if he kills me no one can do anything to him," Vasquez wrote in the document she filed with the District Court of Maryland for Prince George's County on Aug. 3, 2020.

Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador for being in the U.S. illegally and for the designation as a member of the violent gang MS-13. Abrego Garcia enjoyed certain protections under the Biden administration that he no longer has under the Trump administration, federal authorities have said.

"The facts are clear: Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a violent illegal alien who abuses women and children. He had no business being in our country and we are proud to have deported this violent thug," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "We have now found two petitions for protection against him, in addition to the fact that he entered the country illegally and is a confirmed member of MS-13. Our country is safer with him gone."

In the 2021 filing, Vasquez claimed Abrego Garcia bruised, punched, and scratched her while ripping off her shirt.