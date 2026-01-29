DHS Arrests Criminal Illegal Aliens in Minnesota Sweep

The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that federal agents arrested several "criminal illegal aliens" in Minnesota as part of Operation Metro Surge, an ongoing enforcement effort targeting people with serious criminal convictions.

DHS said the arrests were made Tuesday and included individuals convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor, domestic abuse, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

"We are in Minnesota to get the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens off the streets," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "Just yesterday, DHS law enforcement arrested pedophiles, domestic abusers, and armed assailants."

McLaughlin also urged state and local officials in Minnesota to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement, criticizing what she called "sanctuary politicians."

She said DHS wants access to local jails so federal officers can arrest individuals before their release.

"We are calling on Minnesota sanctuary politicians to work with us, let us into their jails, so our officers can safely arrest these criminals before they are released onto the streets," McLaughlin said. "If we work together, we can make America safe again."

DHS listed several of the people arrested, along with criminal convictions the agency said were on record.

Among those named was Roberto De Leon-Garcia, described by DHS as a Mexican national arrested for second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving contact with a child under 14. DHS said he was also convicted of conspiracy to transport aliens within the United States.

The agency also identified Thao Pao Xiong, described as a Laotian national with a lengthy criminal history that includes fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, theft, auto theft, drug possession, terroristic threats, burglary, domestic abuse, identity theft, and firearms offenses.

DHS said those offenses included possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

DHS said Philip Adjoko, described as a Ghanaian national, was convicted of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The agency also named Luis Amigon-Dominguez, described as a Mexican national convicted of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and criminal reentry after removal as an aggravated felon.

Another arrest involved Javier Alexander Ramirez-Llumiquinga, described as an Ecuadorian national convicted of two DWIs, with a third DWI pending in Dakota County District Court in Hastings.