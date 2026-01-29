ICE: Suspect Fled Into Ecuadorian Consulate Unnoticed

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday said officers were unaware they had pursued a criminal illegal migrant to the Ecuadorian Consulate in Minneapolis.

In a statement reported by CBS News, ICE said officers were conducting a targeted enforcement operation Jan. 27 when they identified Jorge Miguel Bravo Uriles, an illegal alien from Ecuador with a 2022 conviction for driving while intoxicated and prior arrests for sexual assault and assault in separate incidents.

According to ICE, when officers approached and identified themselves as law enforcement, Bravo Uriles fled into a nearby building.

Officers later learned the building housed the Ecuadorian consulate, but ICE said it was not clearly marked at the time.

"Unknown to the ICE officers at the time, the building housed the Consulate of Ecuador," the agency said, adding that officers never entered the consulate and were focused on public safety.

ICE accused consulate employees of shielding the suspect, who remains at large.

The incident drew international attention after video footage circulated online showing federal agents attempting to enter the consulate before being physically blocked by staff.

The video was verified by Reuters, which confirmed the equipment worn by the agent matched that of ICE officers operating in Minneapolis.

Ecuador's foreign ministry said an ICE agent attempted to enter the consulate without permission, calling it an "attempted intrusion" and prompting a formal diplomatic complaint to U.S. authorities.

Under international law, foreign consulates are considered inviolable and are protected from unauthorized entry.

The Associated Press reported Ecuadorian officials said consulate staff stopped the agents at the door, preventing a potential violation of diplomatic norms.

Reuters and other outlets noted that multiple signs identifying the building as Ecuador's consulate were visible, including large seals and signage displaying the Ecuadorian flag.

ICE disputes claims that officers knowingly attempted to breach diplomatic property, maintaining that the building was not clearly marked and that agents did not realize it was a consulate during the pursuit.

In its statement, ICE reiterated that the suspect's criminal history made him a "public safety threat" and accused consulate staff of shielding him from arrest.

The incident has reignited debate over sanctuary policies and foreign interference in U.S. law enforcement operations.

ICE officials stressed that the agency's mission is to arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens while protecting communities and officers.

"At no time did the ICE officers enter the Consulate," the agency said, emphasizing that the priority was public safety.

As diplomatic discussions continue, the suspect remains at large, fueling criticism that political and bureaucratic obstacles are undermining immigration enforcement.