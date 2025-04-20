Trump: 'Despicable' Dems Defend Garcia With 'Dangerous Lie'

As Democrats continue to prop up alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia as a symbol of their party and fight against the Trump administration deportations, President Donald Trump called the opposition "despicable," "un-American," and premised on a "blatant and dangerous lie."

"Radical Lunatic Democrats and their Comrades in the Fake News Media are falsely making Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia out to be a very sweet and innocent person, which is a total, blatant, and dangerous LIE," Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social. "Garcia has been found by two separate Courts to be a member of the violent, killer gang MS-13, was in our Country illegally, and is under a Deportation Order.

"It is despicable and unAmerican for Liberals and the Mainstream Media to hate our Country so much, and be obsessed with protecting criminals, instead of working to keep our Border, streets, and families safe.

"Those lying to the American People on behalf of violent criminals have to be held responsible by the Agencies and the Courts.

"MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., criticized Trump and his administration Sunday for talking about sending American citizen criminals to foreign prisons.

Kennedy was asked on NBC News' "Meet the Press" if he thought the law allowed sending U.S. citizens who were criminals to foreign prisons.

"No, Ma'am. Nor does it, nor should it, nor should it be considered appropriate or moral. We have our own laws," he said. "We shouldn't send prisoners to foreign countries in my judgment."

Trump has said he wants to deport some violent criminals who are U.S. citizens to Salvadoran prisons, a move experts said would violate U.S. law.

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.