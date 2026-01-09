Dems Float Noem Impeachment After Minneapolis ICE Shooting

Outraged Democrats demanded accountability from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem following Wednesday's fatal shooting involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., announced Wednesday that she plans to file three articles of impeachment against Noem after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman who allegedly tried to strike him with her car.

"Secretary Kristi Noem is an incompetent leader, a disgrace to our democracy, and I am impeaching her for obstruction of justice, violation of public trust, and self-dealing," Kelly said in a statement. "Secretary Noem wreaked havoc in the Chicagoland area, and now, her rogue ICE agents have unleashed that same destruction in Minneapolis, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good."

Democrat Reps. Angie Craig of Minnesota; Emily Randall of Washington; Yassamin Ansari of Arizona; Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California; Jill Tokuda of Hawaii; Morgan McGarvey of Kentucky; Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico; Maxine Dexter of Oregon; and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois have said they plan to co-sponsor Kelly's articles.

Axios reported the plans Friday.

Noem said Wednesday night that although any death was a "tragedy," the shooting was justified.

"Our officer followed his training, did exactly what he's been taught to do in that situation," Noem said at a news conference in Minneapolis.

Noem said Good, 37, had been blocking officers with her vehicle, harassing them throughout the day, and "attempted to run a law enforcement officer over" before she was shot.

"We'll let the FBI continue the investigation to get it resolved," Noem said, adding that the officer struck by the vehicle was taken to a hospital and later released.

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., a member of the House Foreign Affairs and Ways and Means committees, said in a statement Friday that "the tragic, horrific fatal shooting of an American citizen by an ICE officer in Minneapolis ... points to a profound failure of leadership at the highest levels of the Department of Homeland Security."

Schneider said "Secretary Noem must resign or be removed from office," adding that he is prepared to support congressional action "up to and including impeachment, to ensure accountability and reaffirm that no one is above the law."

Many Democrats are still reticent about impeachment, according to Axios, with several saying they believe hearings are needed before lawmakers push for a vote.

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., vice chair of the House Democratic caucus, told Axios he is "not going to support any" impeachment articles because he does not "support the process of jumping immediately to impeachment without having done an investigation first."

Others ruled out the idea entirely, with Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, telling Axios, "no" on the matter.

With Republicans in control of Congress, Democrats acknowledge how unlikely it is that hearings would be held, let alone articles passing the House or a conviction in the Senate.

"Of course, we can't do any hearings without Republican support," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and House Judiciary Committee, told Axios.

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., said: "They've got to be hearing what we're hearing — people are very outraged. But I wouldn't put a lot of faith on folks on the other side of the aisle on this."

Newsmax reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.