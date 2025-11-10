House Dems Rebel, Prod Schumer to Resign After Shutdown Deal

A growing number of House Democrats and liberal groups are asking Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to resign after a group of his senators teamed up with Republicans to end the weeks-long government shutdown, according to Axios.

This rebellion is the most serious internal challenge to Schumer's leadership since President Donald Trump took office. It shows deep frustration among progressives who believe Schumer has not effectively challenged the White House.

The latest anger comes from Sunday's Senate vote on a temporary spending bill that could reopen the government after more than 30 days of deadlock.

Democrats held out for weeks, seeking concessions to protect Americans from losing health coverage as Obamacare subsidies expired. However, the deal moving through the Senate includes none of these provisions. House Speaker Mike Johnson has said the healthcare issue would be taken up once the shutdown is resolved.

Progressives say the agreement is a complete surrender to Republican demands.

"Sen. Schumer has failed to meet this moment and is out of touch with the American people," said Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., in a post on X.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., a moderate running for the U.S. Senate, stated that if Schumer were an effective leader, "he would have united his caucus to vote 'No'" on the funding deal.

Reps. Mike Levin of California, Shri Thanedar of Michigan, and Ro Khanna of California joined the calls between Sunday night and Monday afternoon for Schumer to step down.

"It is time for us to have somebody who can stand up to Trump, someone who is unwavering, somebody more strategic, and, frankly, somebody with guts," Thanedar told Axios.

Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., who first called for Schumer's resignation in March, repeated her request on Monday, saying, "I've said it before, and I will say it again — Schumer needs to resign."

Some Democrats did not directly call for his removal but expressed similar dissatisfaction.

"If I had a vote it would be for Patty Murray," said Rep. Emily Randall, D-Wash., referring to her state's senior senator.

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., criticized Schumer's handling of the shutdown and his refusal to support New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. He posted on X, "Profile of scourge? Next."

Outside Congress, grassroots organizations have joined the uprising.

The progressive group Indivisible is urging Democrat voters to pressure their senators to replace Schumer. They are launching a campaign to support primary challengers who promise to oppose him as leader.

Several Democrat Senate hopefuls — including Moulton, Iowa's Nathan Sage, and Zach Wahls, and Maine's Graham Platner — have also called for Schumer to go.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., defended Schumer on Monday, responding "Yes and yes" when asked if he should stay in leadership.

Jeffries praised Senate Democrats for putting up "a valiant fight over the last seven weeks" despite the results.

Axios reporters Stephen Neukam and Hans Nichols noted that Schumer personally opposed the bipartisan spending deal and worked behind the scenes to block it. Yet progressives argue that this isn't enough — they believe he either approved the plan or has lost control of his caucus.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., told colleagues on a private call that either Schumer "gave his blessing" to the deal or "can't control his caucus."

No Senate Democrats have publicly supported the calls for Schumer to step down.

On Monday, President Donald Trump released a statement expressing support for the deal moving through the Senate. He praised the bipartisan funding agreement as a "first step toward restoring order in Washington" and urged lawmakers to "act quickly to reopen the government for the American people."