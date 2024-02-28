×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: defense | satellite | space force | russia | spacecraft | nasa

NASA Spacecraft, Russian Satellite to Pass Dangerously Close

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 08:33 AM EST

The Department of Defense is monitoring a close pass between NASA's Thermosphere Ionosphere Mesosphere Energetics and Dynamics Mission (TIMED) spacecraft and the Russian Cosmos 2221 satellite, NASA said in a blog post early Wednesday.

Although the spacecraft are expected to miss each other, a collision could result in significant debris, the U.S. space agency said, adding it was continuing to monitor the situation with the Department of Defense. The statement did not say how close the spacecraft would come to each other.

The two satellites, which cannot maneuver, were expected to make their closest pass about 1:30 am ET (0630 GMT) on Feb. 28, at an altitude of about 373 miles, NASA said.

The TIMED mission is studying the influence of the Sun and humans on the Earth's mesosphere, lower thermosphere and ionosphere.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Department of Defense is monitoring a close pass between NASA's Thermosphere Ionosphere Mesosphere Energetics and Dynamics Mission (TIMED) spacecraft and the Russian Cosmos 2221 satellite, NASA said in a blog post early Wednesday.
defense, satellite, space force, russia, spacecraft, nasa
133
2024-33-28
Wednesday, 28 February 2024 08:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved