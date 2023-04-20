×
House GOP Debt Plan Has 'No Chance' in Senate, Schumer Says

Thursday, 20 April 2023 10:55 AM EDT

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's spending and debt bill would push the United States toward default and has no chance of moving forward in the Senate, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday, one day after the plan was unveiled.

One moderate Senate Democrat is calling for negotiations instead of quick rejection.

"For the sake of the country, I urge President Biden to come to the table, propose a plan for real and substantive spending cuts and deficit reduction, and negotiate now," Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said.

