Trump Seizes on Walz's 'I'm Friends With School Shooters'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump caught Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz saying twice he was "friends with school shooters," noting the debate moderators nor the media are asking him to clarify a potentially "very big mistake."

"Why aren't the after shows talking about the fact that Walz said, 'I'm friends with school shooters!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, pointing out the bias in the media and CBS News' moderators Margaret Brennan and Norah O'Donnell.

"Walz made a very big mistake on Gun Shooters," Trump added in another post. "Does anyone think he knows what he said? Will he have a News Conference after the Debate to apologize to the parents and others who were so horribly hurt?"

"He said it twice — It is a DISQUALIFIER!" Trump added.

Notably, Trump has been shot in an assassination attempt July 13 and the Secret Service arrested another suspected assassin last month poised to strike at his South Florida golf course while he was golfing on a Sunday morning.