Rep. Baird's Wife Dies From Crash Injuries

Danise Baird, the wife of Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Baird, has died from complications related to injuries she suffered in a car crash earlier this year, the congressman's office announced Sunday.

"Congressman Baird and Danise were married for 59 years, building a life centered on faith, family, and service," the office said in a statement posted on social media. "A devoted wife and loving mother of three, she was the foundation of their family and will be deeply missed.

"We ask that you keep the Congressman and his family in your prayers during this difficult time."

The couple was hospitalized in January after their vehicle was struck in what President Donald Trump described at the time as a "bad accident."

Details about the crash and the extent of their injuries were not publicly disclosed.

About a week after the accident, Jim Baird said he and his wife had been released from the hospital and were "continuing to recover." No additional information was provided regarding their medical conditions at the time.

News of Danise Baird's death prompted an outpouring of condolences from Republican lawmakers.

Reps. Pete Stauber of Minnesota, Lisa McClain of Michigan, and Jimmy Patronis of Florida were among those who expressed sympathy on social media.

New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik remembered Danise Baird as a constant presence alongside her husband during his work in Washington.

She said Danise Baird was often by the congressman's side "as he worked so hard in Congress on behalf of his constituents." Stefanik added, "They are salt-of-the-earth people, and Jim and his family have sacrificed so much for our country."

Jim Baird, a Vietnam War veteran and former state lawmaker, has represented Indiana's 4th Congressional District since 2019. F

riends and colleagues have described the Bairds' nearly six-decade marriage as a testament to their shared commitment to faith, family, and public service.