Rep. Baird, Wife Hospitalized After Car Crash

Indiana Rep. Jim Baird and his wife have been hospitalized after a serious car crash, President Donald Trump told House Republicans, Politico reported Tuesday.

"They're going to be OK, but they had a pretty bad accident," Trump said at the top of his address to a House Republican legislative retreat in Washington D.C., where he also paid tribute to the late California Rep. Doug LaMalfa after his sudden death on Monday at age 65.

The president added that "we're praying that they get out of that hospital very quickly," according to CBS News.

The Office of Congressman Jim Baird released the following statement on X on Tuesday:

"Congressman Baird is in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, and he is extraordinarily grateful for everyone's prayers during this time. Congressman Baird looks forward to continuing his work on behalf of Hoosiers. The Office of Congressman Baird will continue to provide services and support for those who need it. Congressman Baird and his office remain steadfast in their commitment to serving constituents and focused on advocating for Hoosiers at the highest levels of government."

Speaker Mike Johnson also addressed Baird's hospitalization and LaMalfa's death before Trump spoke, according to four people familiar with the closed-door comments. Johnson said he believed Baird was dealing with a spinal issue.

It is not clear where the crash involving Baird, 80, took place.

House Republicans are already dealing with a slim 218-213 margin following LaMalfa's death. Baird's hospitalization could further complicate Johnson's ability to pass legislation in the coming weeks.