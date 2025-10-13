US Border Patrol Chief: We're 'Breaking Records'

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks posted over the weekend that the Trump administration is "BREAKING RECORDS."

Banks proclaimed, "FISCAL YEAR 2025 CLOSEOUT STATS HIT LOWEST IN 55 YEARS!"

He went on to write, "Southwest Border apprehensions were 237,565 — the lowest since 1970 and 87% below the average of the last four years, which was at 1.86 million."

"Plus we had ZERO releases for the fifth month in a row," he added.

Banks said the historic achievement "restored control and security at the border" and represents "the most secure border in DECADES!"

The post adds some flavor to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's release last week of fiscal year statistics, which showed that 72% of illegal border crossing attempts in the last fiscal year happened during the administration of former President Joe Biden.

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said, "For too long, agents and officers were handcuffed by failed policies."

Now with strict border policies from President Donald Trump, agents "are empowered to do their jobs — and the result is the lowest apprehensions in more than five decades and the most secure border in modern history," boasted Scott.