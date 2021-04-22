Report: Whites Denied COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments by Some Providers in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health appears to be allowing COVID-19 vaccine providers to distribute inoculations based on race, particularly one which places whites on a "standby" list while scheduling non-whites online, a local radio station is reporting Thursday.

KTTH in Seattle says the website for the African American Reach and Teach Health Ministry, a vaccine distributor authorized by the state department of health, questions those seeking inoculation appointments for their race, and if an individual indicates they’re white, it makes them unable to access appointment times and dates.

"Part of the reason we ask that is because of the funding that we receive," AARTH consultant Twanda Hill told the "Jason Rantz Show" on KTTH. "They want to know. ... We have funding because we are able to reach people of color. Federal funding, state funding, county funding. They want to know who are we serving."

KTTH says if an individual designates themselves as non-white, they are directed to schedule an appointment. If they select white as their race, the individual is informed they are placed on a waiting list and will be contacted if there is an opening.

The radio station said it asked the Department of Health several times if the practice violates state law and was only told that it was taking the necessary steps to provide "equitable" access to the vaccine.

The Washington health department states on its website: "The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex. DOH doesn't exclude people or treat them differently because of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex."

The Washington Department of Health did not immediately respond to an email sent before business hours from Newsmax requesting comment.

Vermont in early April announced a policy specifically prioritizing non-whites and excluding whites in COVID-19 vaccinations, a practice the former director of the Discovery Institute advocacy group claimed was a violation of federal law.