Poll: Nearly 40% Worried About Catching COVID During Holiday Season

Many Americans remain worried about contracting COVID-19 during the upcoming holiday season, according to a new survey.

Although the country appears to be in a much better place overall regarding the pandemic compared to a year ago, 38% of people told Coupon Follow they were concerned about getting infected with the coronavirus.

With family gatherings and parties normally part of the holiday season, the survey asked people whether they were comfortable attending events under specific scenarios. The results:

40% of respondents said they were comfortable attending an event unmasked and with other unmasked people.

25% said they were comfortable attending an event while wearing a mask with unmasked attendees.

36% answered they were comfortable attending an event with unvaccinated attendees.

38% responded they were comfortable with an event requiring a negative COVID-19 test.

A total of 20% said they expected this holiday season to be more stressful than in 2020, while 29% said they were less stressed.

Half of the 1,106 respondents said they were worried that global supply-chain issues would adversely affect the holidays. A total of 40% said they were concerned labor shortages would prevent them from taking time off.

A recent One Poll survey found that 60% of vaccinated individuals said they were banning unvaccinated family members from seasonal festivities. A slightly higher number (63%) said they are not comfortable having unvaccinated relatives at their parties.

Researchers from Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center discovered that nearly three-fourths of Americans plan to celebrate Thanksgiving only with household members, and 46% would require unvaccinated guests to test negative for COVID-19.

More than 68% of Americans older than 12 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that vaccinated family members should not worry about being together to enjoy the holidays.

"If you get vaccinated and your family's vaccinated, you can feel good about enjoying a typical Thanksgiving, Christmas with your family and close friends," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center.