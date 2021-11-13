Study: Vaccinated Banning Unvaccinated Relatives From Holiday Gatherings

Sixty percent of vaccinated individuals say they are banning unvaccinated family members from seasonal festivities, according to study released Saturday by One Poll.

A slightly higher number, 63%, said they are not comfortable having unvaccinated relatives at their parties.

Some 14% of those surveyed said they would never get the vaccine because of concerns about its safety and side effects.

Almost half of the unvaccinated respondents, 49%, said they are no longer communicating with family members who won’t understand their hesitancy and unwillingness to get the shot, with 22% of those saying they have already been banned from family gatherings.

The study of 1,000 Americans conducted by One Poll on Nov. 2 also showed that 16% of those surveyed ended three or more friendships during the pandemic, starting in March 2020.

The study did not include a margin of error.

While the vast majority, including 81% of Democrats, 64% of Republicans, 69% of independents, and 41% of third-party supporters, are vaccinated with one of the three approved shots from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, 27% of third-party supporters, 20% of independents and 23% of Republicans, remain unvaccinated.

Fourty-five percent of those surveyed said they got their information about the vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 42 percent from their doctor or a local clinic, 39 percent from state medical experts and 31 percent from the news.

The survey found that 60% of those who are vaccinated said they were "very confident" about the decision to get the shots, compared to about 33% who said the same about their decision not to get vaccinated.

According to the CDC website, 79.4% of Americans above age 12 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 58.7% of the population is now fully vaccinated.

Another 14.7% of those who are fully vaccinated have now received a booster shot, the agency reported.

The number of people getting their first dose of one of the vaccines has increased since Oct. 25 as President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees and companies with more than 100 employees takes effect.

Biden, through the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, is threatening to fine employers that do not ensure their workers are vaccinated, or at least test negative each week before being allowed in the workplace.

A U.S. Federal Appeals Court has ruled to stay the mandate while more than two dozen legal challenges ply aout.