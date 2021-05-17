Harris Poll: Quarter of Reluctant Vaccine Takers Cite False Side Effects

Nearly 25% of people who are reluctant to get vaccinated from COVID-19 cite false side effects as a reason for not getting the shots, according to a recent poll.

The poll, conducted by Harris and reported by Axios on Monday, showed nearly a quarter of the 1,061 respondents listing side effects such as cancer, infertility, birth defects, and DNA alteration as reasons not to get vaccinated.

None of those effects have been documented, The Hill reported.

The main effects in the poll, however, like blood clots, flu-like symptoms, death, and migraines, have appeared in some, mostly rare, cases.

Those side effects were given as the reason in a range from 37-60%, with blood clots topping the list.

According to the Axios report, misinformation or not understanding the rarity of some of the side effects might account for many people being wary of the vaccines.

The survey was conducted April 23-25, and May 7-9, The Hill reported.

There are three approved vaccines in the United States, including the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Out of the millions of distributed vaccines, around 40 people reported blood clots from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that caused a brief pause in its deployment, but that pause has been lifted.

This comes at a time where the number of people getting one of the three approved vaccines is beginning to dwindle from those very eager to get the shots and those that are increasingly more hesitant.

Several programs have been started in regions throughout the country to incentivize people to get the vaccine.

During a Monday news conference, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York City is offering free subway and train passes for people to get the shot right in the station, before boarding their trains.

According to Cuomo, a pilot program in certain train stations was able to vaccinate more than 5,000 people in five days.

He said that program will expand.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, side effects from the vaccines are normal as the body builds protection and usually go away in a few days, but they might impact the ability to do daily activities.

The agency lists the common side effects as; pain, redness, and swelling in the arm that received the shot, as well as tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea, in the rest of the person's body.

The CDC advises recipients of the vaccine to contact their doctor if the redness and tenderness of the area around the shot gets worse after 24 hours, or if the effects do not go away after a few days and are worrying to the patient.