Tags: costs | prices | tariffs | gas | inflation | economy | jobs

Trump: Cost of Almost All Products Including Gasoline Going Down

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 06:39 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said late Tuesday that the cost of all products including gasoline and groceries have been coming down as the U.S. takes in "record numbers" in tariffs.

Trump also claimed inflation in the U.S. is down, according to a post on social media platform Truth Social.

U.S. government data released April 10 showed consumer prices unexpectedly fell in March.

"The United States is taking in RECORD NUMBERS in Tariffs, with the cost of almost all products going down, including gasoline, groceries, and just about everything else," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Likewise, INFLATION is down. Promises Made, Promises Kept!"

