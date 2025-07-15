Fla. Rep. Mills Blames Late Rent on Processing Error

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., blamed a processing error after news broke that he had allegedly accumulated tens of thousands of dollars in back rent on a property in Washington, D.C., and is being sued by the unit's management company.

Independent reporter Roger Sollenberger on Monday published court filings from a lawsuit in which Bozzuto Management Company accuses Mills of failing to pay about $85,000 in rent on a penthouse in D.C., for which the monthly rent is $20,833, between March and July.

The company previously served Mills with a notice to pay more than $18,000 in past-due rent by the end of February and a notice that the company intends to file a lawsuit over the issue. The management company is now requesting the court's permission to evict Mills and order him to make monthly payments until the back rent is fully paid.

In a social media post addressed to Sollenberger, Mills said his attempts to complete the transactions on his rent payments repeatedly "failed to process" and included screenshots of error messages and emails he exchanged with the management company.

"Roger, I know facts are unusual and unfamiliar thing for you, but here's just the past two months where you can see I'm repeatedly asking for payment links and again as I tried with management today, it failed to process," Mills' post reads.

"'Error code 108 typically indicates an issue with the Windows Installer Service, often meaning another installation is already running. It can also be related to bank connectivity problems in financial software,'" he added. "Facts are a finicky thing but wouldn't expect you to be anything other than a biased hack!"