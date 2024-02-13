Rep. Mills to Newsmax: Senate Foreign Aid Bill Won't Pass House

The $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and Taiwan that the Senate has approved does not have a chance of passing the House, Rep. Cory Mills told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"I am hopeful that this is dead on arrival," the Florida Republican told "Wake Up America," insisting that "the Senate's priorities are certainly not on America First. They are more on trying to secure everyone else's borders, including Ukraine's, which we already see has widespread corruption."

The congressman bemoaned that "the Senate is prioritizing Ukraine over America. Well, I'm sorry. I was elected by the American people. That's who I represent. That's who I protect and that's where my priority is," pointing out that this is especially so when the United States has 8.5 million people who have illegally come across the southern border.

Mills said that he agreed with Sen. JD Vance calling the Senate bill an impeachment time bomb, because it attempts to mandate funding for Ukraine past the length of this current administration and could tie the hands of the next president.

Mills emphasized that "we are at $34 trillion in deficit. Next year we are looking at over $900 billion just in interest for service payments. That is the equivalent of the entire national defense budget for the United States."

He insisted that "we have to start prioritizing at home. We have to start looking at a robust military. We have to start looking at securing the border. We have to start looking at economic growth strategies and getting back to energy independence. We can't do that if our focus and priority is on securing Ukraine."

When asked if foreign aid could be passed in a different form, the congressman reiterated that "we don't need to be thinking of any foreign aid. We need to be thinking about America."

