Trump: 'Corruption' Being Exposed Only Plus of Biden's 3 Years

Former President Donald Trump said there is a silver lining to having suffered through President Joe Biden's administration since January 2021: The corruption would have never been exposed.

"We've revealed how corrupt this group of people is, how bad their policies are, how badly they work," Trump told a GOP meeting of the Lee County Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday night.

Trump condemned myriad allegations of Biden family corruption, influence peddling, and the weaponization of the Biden administration against its political opposition — along with the complicit media piling on.

Unlike other politicians, the harder our enemies hit me, the stronger and more determined I get — like you do in this room," Trump told the crowd.

"We don't have a democracy anymore," he lamented, saying the revelations of Democrat-led "election interference" and influence peddling "would be the biggest story of our time."



"We don't have a free press anymore.

"Other than certain outlets, nobody wants to talk about these things. But these are massive certifiable crimes. But they go after us. They go after Republicans and conservatives.

"And they go after evangelicals like never before."

Trump maintained his "only ambition" is to never stop fighting for Americans against the "radical left" malign influence on our country, saying "these are terrible people."

"These are sick people," he continued. "And we have to win. We have to put an end to it.

"Our press is fake, and it's corrupt at a level we've never seen before."

Trump mocked Biden and Democrats for saying "Oh, yes, we want to run against Trump."

"The only things they're good at is cheating on elections and disinformation — two things: cheating on elections and disinformation," Trump said, pointing to the intelligence community letter laundered by the Biden campaign to lie to the American people that the Hunter Biden laptop was "Russian disinformation."

"Those 51 people what they did to this country — 51 people willing to lie," Trump lamented, saying as president he will start a "truth and reconciliation commission" to root out "deep state spying, censorship, and corruption" in government bureaucracies.

Trump said the Biden corruption and foreign policy gaffes by an "incompetent" administration has put the world on the brink of nuclear war — something he said he, and only he, can stop.

"You don't need bullets; you don't need tanks; you don't need weapons of any kind," Trump said. "You just need some common sense and maybe business ability, or whatever it might be.

"Standing before you today, I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent us from being involved in, or even having, World War III. You're going to have World War III with these incompetent people," he concluded.

"And this will be a war like no other. Because this won't be army tank going around shooting at each other. This will be horrible, horrible, horrible, most destructive weapons in history — nuclear weapons and other things."