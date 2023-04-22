×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: corruption | election | meddling | disinformation | donald trump | joe biden

Trump: 'Corruption' Being Exposed Only Plus of Biden's 3 Years

By    |   Saturday, 22 April 2023 02:31 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump said there is a silver lining to having suffered through President Joe Biden's administration since January 2021: The corruption would have never been exposed.

"We've revealed how corrupt this group of people is, how bad their policies are, how badly they work," Trump told a GOP meeting of the Lee County Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday night.

Trump condemned myriad allegations of Biden family corruption, influence peddling, and the weaponization of the Biden administration against its political opposition — along with the complicit media piling on.

Unlike other politicians, the harder our enemies hit me, the stronger and more determined I get — like you do in this room," Trump told the crowd.

"We don't have a democracy anymore," he lamented, saying the revelations of Democrat-led "election interference" and influence peddling "would be the biggest story of our time."

"We don't have a free press anymore.

"Other than certain outlets, nobody wants to talk about these things. But these are massive certifiable crimes. But they go after us. They go after Republicans and conservatives.

"And they go after evangelicals like never before."

Trump maintained his "only ambition" is to never stop fighting for Americans against the "radical left" malign influence on our country, saying "these are terrible people."

"These are sick people," he continued. "And we have to win. We have to put an end to it.

"Our press is fake, and it's corrupt at a level we've never seen before."

Trump mocked Biden and Democrats for saying "Oh, yes, we want to run against Trump."

"The only things they're good at is cheating on elections and disinformation — two things: cheating on elections and disinformation," Trump said, pointing to the intelligence community letter laundered by the Biden campaign to lie to the American people that the Hunter Biden laptop was "Russian disinformation."

"Those 51 people what they did to this country — 51 people willing to lie," Trump lamented, saying as president he will start a "truth and reconciliation commission" to root out "deep state spying, censorship, and corruption" in government bureaucracies.

Trump said the Biden corruption and foreign policy gaffes by an "incompetent" administration has put the world on the brink of nuclear war — something he said he, and only he, can stop.

"You don't need bullets; you don't need tanks; you don't need weapons of any kind," Trump said. "You just need some common sense and maybe business ability, or whatever it might be.

"Standing before you today, I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent us from being involved in, or even having, World War III. You're going to have World War III with these incompetent people," he concluded.

"And this will be a war like no other. Because this won't be army tank going around shooting at each other. This will be horrible, horrible, horrible, most destructive weapons in history — nuclear weapons and other things."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former President Donald Trump said there is a silver lining to having suffered through President Joe Biden's administration since January 2021: The corruption would have never been exposed.
corruption, election, meddling, disinformation, donald trump, joe biden
488
2023-31-22
Saturday, 22 April 2023 02:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved