Trump Tells Florida: Biden Debating Me Is 'Radical Democrats' Worst Nightmare'

President Joe Biden has said he wants a shot at former President Donald Trump again, but his chief political rival is warning Democrats and what he calls "RINOs" (Republicans in name only): Be careful what you wish for.

"Oh, yes, we want to run against Trump," Trump said of his potential 2024 rival at the Lee County Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday night, saying "radical Democrats' worst nightmare" would be another Trump-Biden debate.

Trump issued a bold rejection of Biden and his administration's "incompetence," predicting the current president — as he did in 2020 under the guise of COVID-19 — is going to beg out of debates.

"And when I stand next to hopeless Joe Biden on the debate stage — assuming he goes to the debate stage, because I don't know; I don't think he will; I personally don't think he will, but let's assume he does — we're going to compare our records," Trump said. "And it will be the radical Democrats' worst nightmare.

"They have the worst record of any president in history. There's never been anything like what's happening to our country. They're destroying our country."

Trump noted the bias of the 2020 debate moderator who allowed Biden to get away with claiming Hunter Biden's laptop was "Russian disinformation," conveniently turning the attention to race for a Democrat talking point and deflecting from Biden family corruption. Also, Trump lamented, it was claimed he would be the one to start World War III.

"Remember during the debates they said, 'He's got a personality that's going to get us into World War III'?" Trump asked the Lee County GOP crowd. "No, my personality got us out of world wars. And my personality made President [Vladimir] Putin, President Xi [Jinping] know that you can't go into Ukraine and you can't go Taiwan. Don't do it. They would have never gone in."

Trump warned it is Biden who has subjected the world and the U.S. to the "unthinkable threat of nuclear war."

"And, you know, they had a phrase going around, 'Trump was right about everything.' I was; I was right just about everything," Trump continued.

"I don't want to be right about this. But I'll tell you what. We're very close.

"If you watch the rhetoric of this president of ours, he doesn't know what the hell he's talking about."

Trump noted Biden is — as a former Obama administration official infamously warned — wrong about foreign policy and how to deal with world leaders.

"You know, sometimes you have to talk tough," Trump said. "Sometimes you have to talk soft. And he's got it mixed up. He talks tough when you're supposed to talk soft. And he talks soft when you're supposed to talk tough.

"And he's all gaga," Trump added, twirling his figure around his temple in a gesture suggesting Biden is acting crazy.

"Where am I?!" Trump joked of Biden frequently appearing lost when walking off the stage after speeches.

It is not just Biden who has lost it, according to Trump, who says America has proverbially gone mad.

"Our country the last 12, 13, 14 years has gone cuckoo," Trump said. "It got a little bit cuckoo."

But "2024 is the Final Battle," Trump concluded, referencing the David Horowitz book that details the left's plan to destroy democracy and turn America into a socialist regime.

"If you put me back in the White House, the reign of the corrupt Washington establishment will be over and America will be a free nation once again," Trump said. "We're going to have a free nation.

"With your support in this election, we are going to complete the mission. And we're going to finish what we started at a level that nobody has even thought of before.

"Stand with me and on Nov. 5, 2024, we will evict Joe Biden from the White House. We will dislodge the Marxists and the Communists from our government.

"We will vanquish the radical Democrat Party into oblivion, and we will restore the American republic as the freest and most powerful nation in the history of the world."

