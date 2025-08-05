Cornyn Urges FBI to Locate, Arrest Texas Dems Who Fled

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is asking for the FBI's help in tracking down and arresting the dozens of state Democrat lawmakers who fled the state over the weekend and remain away.

Cornyn sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday to ask for the FBI's assistance, saying, "federal resources are necessary to locate the out-of-state Texas legislators who are potentially acting in violation of the law."

Additionally, Cornyn encouraged the FBI "to take any appropriate steps to aid in Texas state law enforcement efforts to locate or arrest potential lawbreakers who have fled the state."

Nearly 60 Texas Democrats fled Sunday to Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York ahead of Monday's legislative session to vote on, among other things, a redistricting plan that would likely net Republicans five additional congressional seats ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Outnumbered in the Texas House, the Democrats instead fled the state, assuring the chamber would not have a quorum to proceed.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday ordered the arrest of the lawmakers, also directing the Texas Rangers law enforcement agency to investigate any potential violations of Texas law, including bribery. Under the Texas Penal Code, anyone who solicits, accepts, or agrees to accept funds to assist in the violation of legislative duties or for purposes of skipping a vote might have violated bribery laws.

Cornyn highlighted the FBI's "tools" to aid state law enforcement "when parties cross state lines, including to avoid testifying or fleeing a scene of a crime."

"Specifically, I am concerned that legislators who solicited or accepted funds to aid in their efforts to avoid their legislative duties may be guilty of bribery or other public corruption offenses," Cornyn wrote to Patel.

However, a Trump administration official told NBC News on Monday that there are no plans to employ federal agents in the matter, saying, "Gov. Greg Abbott can handle his own state."

Cornyn is locked in a Senate primary battle with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for the GOP nod in 2026. Paxton has also called for the arrest of the absent lawmakers.