Speaker Johnson: We'll Impose Sanctions on ICC Next Week

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Sunday said it was "unconscionable" that the International Criminal Court is seeking the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that next week the House will introduce legislation to impose sanctions on the ICC.

"We don't want this to just be a political exercise. We think it is important for Republicans and Democrats to stand together and send a message to the international community that the abuses of the International Criminal Court, the ICC, cannot be allowed to go forward," Johnson told "Fox News Sunday."

"And the idea that President Biden would backtrack on that — that he would disagree with us that we should" not "impose sanctions on ICC officials when they are threatening to arrest the prime minister of Israel and the defense minister of Israel in their war for survival is unconscionable."

Johnson further articulated his intention to introduce legislation to the House floor next week aimed at imposing sanctions on the ICC. He emphasized that President Joe Biden should support the measure.

Additionally, Johnson announced that he has secured the backing of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for inviting Netanyahu to address Congress.