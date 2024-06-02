WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike johnson | biden | icc | israel | benjamin netanyahu | arrest | sanctions

Speaker Johnson: We'll Impose Sanctions on ICC Next Week

By    |   Sunday, 02 June 2024 06:55 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Sunday said it was "unconscionable" that the International Criminal Court is seeking the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that next week the House will introduce legislation to impose sanctions on the ICC.

"We don't want this to just be a political exercise. We think it is important for Republicans and Democrats to stand together and send a message to the international community that the abuses of the International Criminal Court, the ICC, cannot be allowed to go forward," Johnson told "Fox News Sunday."

"And the idea that President Biden would backtrack on that — that he would disagree with us that we should" not "impose sanctions on ICC officials when they are threatening to arrest the prime minister of Israel and the defense minister of Israel in their war for survival is unconscionable."

Johnson further articulated his intention to introduce legislation to the House floor next week aimed at imposing sanctions on the ICC. He emphasized that President Joe Biden should support the measure.

Additionally, Johnson announced that he has secured the backing of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for inviting Netanyahu to address Congress.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said it was "unconscionable" that the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seeking the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that next week the House will introduce legislation to impose sanctions on the ICC.
mike johnson, biden, icc, israel, benjamin netanyahu, arrest, sanctions
201
2024-55-02
Sunday, 02 June 2024 06:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved